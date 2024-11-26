16 Years Of Yuvvraaj: The Film Which Ended Salman Khan And Subhash Ghai’s Cold War

A still from Yuvvraaj |

Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraaj which clocks 16 years, is filled with grand music poetry and above all, Katrina Kaif pretending to play the cello. The story of three wealthy brothers battling for the billions after their tycoon father's death cannot be exonerated of excesses. The supporting characters of wealthy gold diggers and cleavage revealing sirens seem straight out of Ghai's Ram Lakhan and Trimurti.But all said and done, there's a delicacy to the narration that sets Yuvraj apart from Ghai’s other films. Yuvraj ended the cold war between Salman Khan and Ghai.

Subhash Ghai |

When asked about it, Ghai explained, “It’s like this. I’ve a sister who spent her childhood with me. Then she broke away from me and left for her husband’s home. Then she had children and they left her home. Situations and relationships change. And when people are close to each other they fight. If you love someone deeply he’s bound to come back in your life. Salman and I share a deep bond. Somewhere he always wanted to work with me. I always treated him like a child. He’s my friend Salim Saab’s friend. When Salman fought with me, Salim Saab ordered him to come to my home and apologize. He came home early the next day and apologized.”

The filmmakers continues to speak fondly of Salman. “He’s a good soul. And I realize he’s truly a gem of a person. If he had watched his steps he would become an emperor in the entertainment business. Apart from a few films his talent hasn’t been exploited well. Even he doesn’t know how talented he is. I don’t want to present him as Salman in Yuvraj . I want to present him as an actor, like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam did.”