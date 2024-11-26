 16 Years Of Yuvvraaj: The Film Which Ended Salman Khan And Subhash Ghai’s Cold War
The story of three wealthy brothers battling for the billions after their tycoon father's death cannot be exonerated of excesses

Subhash K JhaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
A still from Yuvvraaj |

Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraaj which clocks 16 years, is filled with grand music  poetry and above all, Katrina Kaif pretending to play the cello. The story of three wealthy brothers battling for the billions after their tycoon father's death cannot be exonerated of excesses. The supporting characters of  wealthy gold diggers and cleavage revealing sirens  seem straight out of Ghai's Ram Lakhan and Trimurti.But all said and done, there's a delicacy to the narration that sets Yuvraj apart from Ghai’s other films. Yuvraj ended the cold war between Salman Khan and Ghai.

Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai |

When asked about it, Ghai explained,  “It’s like this. I’ve  a  sister who spent her childhood with me. Then she broke away from me and left for her husband’s home. Then she had children and  they left her home. Situations  and relationships change. And when people are  close to each other  they fight. If  you love someone deeply he’s bound to come back in your life. Salman and I  share a deep bond. Somewhere he always  wanted to work with me. I always treated him like a child.  He’s my friend Salim Saab’s friend. When Salman fought with me, Salim Saab  ordered  him to  come to my home and apologize. He came home early  the  next day and apologized.”

