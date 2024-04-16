'...Zindagi Ka Dusra Naam Hi Sangharsh Hai': Unselected UPSC Candidate After 12 Attempts, 7 Mains, 5 Interviews

With stories of success of UPSC toppers raining down on social media, a post made by Kunal R. Virulkar, a first generation engineering graduate, is giving a sweet sense of relief to students who couldn't make it.

"12 attempt, 7 main, 5 interview, NO SELECTION", he stated, adding: "Zindagi Ka Dusra Naam Hi Sangharsh Hai"

A commentor responded, "Whatever comes to you in your journey of struggle, it's meant to be. Congratulations!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Narendra Modi offered his advice to UPSC aspirants who couldn't make it this year:

"Setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead", he said, ending his message on a hopeful note.