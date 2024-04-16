 '...Zindagi Ka Dusra Naam Hi Sangharsh Hai': Unselected UPSC Candidate After 12 Attempts, 7 Mains, 5 Interviews
"12 attempt, 7 main, 5 interview, NO SELECTION", said UPSC aspirant Kunal R. Virulkar, a first generation engineering graduate, while giving a sweet sense of relief to aspirants who couldn't make it this year.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
With stories of success of UPSC toppers raining down on social media, a post made by Kunal R. Virulkar, a first generation engineering graduate, is giving a sweet sense of relief to students who couldn't make it.

A commentor responded, "Whatever comes to you in your journey of struggle, it's meant to be. Congratulations!"

PM Narendra Modi offered his advice to UPSC aspirants who couldn't make it this year:

"Setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead", he said, ending his message on a hopeful note.

