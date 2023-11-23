Zero Dropout Target: Haryana Chief Minister Orders DEOs To Track Students

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: Manohar Lal Khattar Twitter

In order to meet the state government's goal of having no school dropouts, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday instructed district education officers (DEOs) to begin monitoring students in the 6–18 age range using Parivar Pehchan Patra data.

To make sure that any child who is not enrolled in any government or private school, Gurukul, Madrasa, or Kadam School (Special Training Center), among other places, receives an education, tracking of all children will be carried out.

The chief minister gave the officers in charge of the education department's meeting instructions to make sure that kids going to schools farther than one kilometer were provided with transportation.

Government's Main Goal

The government's main goal is for every child to receive an education. Kids should grow up to be decent citizens and help to create a better country. The state government is concerned about the education and welfare of children, he continued, adding that the ratio of students to teachers should be suitable for this purpose. According to him, the officers should also make sure that kids don't have any trouble getting to and from school.

Instructing the DEOs, Manohar Lal stated that all student data should be updated on a regular basis on the MIS portal. The Chief Minister was informed by the DEOs that approximately 3000 children are currently enrolled in schools on a provisional basis despite not having Aadhar cards. The inability to obtain Aadhar prevents their data from being updated on the MIS.

The Chief Minister acknowledged this and announced that children from other states who had enrolled in the state's schools would receive Aadhar cards. To accomplish this, parents must submit a notarized affidavit that only attests to the child's birthdate, which the head teacher will countersign. According to him, this paperwork will be given to the Additional Deputy Commissioner in order to create the Aadhar card.