‘Zero cases of caste discrimination against SC, ST students in IITs in last five years,’ Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Darshan Solanki, a student who allegedly died by suicide at IIT Bombay in February 2023, had alleged caste discrimination before his death. | FPJ

New Delhi: No case of caste discrimination and alienation of SC and ST students have been reported from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the last five years, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The Minister informed that seven cases of suicides by SC and ST students have been reported in IITs while the same number of students from the two categories in Central Universities died by suicide since 2018. "No cases of caste discrimination and alienation in SC and ST students have been reported from IITs in the last five years.

With regard to Central Universities (CUs), no data of caste discrimination is maintained centrally. "In cases of suicides, besides an internal inquiry by the institute, the district and police administration also enquire into the incident. The reasons behind such suicides were found to be academic stress, family reasons, personal reasons, mental health issues, etc," Sarkar said.