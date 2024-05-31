Yale University Elects First Female President In 323 Years: Maurie McInnis

Maurie McInnis | Yale News

Yale University has appointed Maurie McInnis as its 24th president, marking the first time in the institution's 323-year history that a woman will hold this prestigious position.

Beginning on July 1, McInnis, who is currently president of Stony Brook University in New York, will take over the role of outgoing president Peter Salovey in that capacity. McInnis announced on Wednesday morning that she would be starting individual meetings and listening sessions in the upcoming summer.

About McInnis

McInnis holds a BA in Art History from the University of Virginia and a PhD in History of Art from Yale University, where she arrived as a graduate student 35 years ago. As she steps into her new role, her top priority will be to reconnect with the Yale community. “You make this university what it is. The community environment that brought me to Yale was created by those who came before us and has been sustained and enriched by all of us," she said.

Trustee Josh Bekenstein lauds robust search

Josh Bekenstein ’80, senior trustee and chair of the presidential search committee, announced that McInnis was the unanimous choice of the Yale Board of Trustees. "A compelling leader, distinguished scholar, and devoted educator, she brings to the role a deep understanding of higher education and an unwavering commitment to our mission and academic priorities. Her experience and accomplishments over the past three decades have prepared her to lead Yale in the years ahead," Bekenstein stated on behalf of the full board.

Bekenstein characterised the search for Yale's next president as "robust," with efforts made to cast a wide net and gather a variety of viewpoints on the ideal attributes and qualifications. He expressed his appreciation to the four academics who were on the search committee: Anjelica Gonzalez, Steven Berry, Daniel Colón-Ramos, and Jackie Goldsby. They were all very insightful, very committed, and very collegial. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the Yale faculty, staff, alumni, and student advisory council for their invaluable contributions to the thorough search process.