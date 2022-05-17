XLRI gets the highest placement offer of 44lakhs p.a. for 2022

Jamshedpur: Xavier’s Management Institute - XLRI saw 100% placement for their 15-month flagship MBA program this year. The batch comprised 114 students and 112 opted for the placement drive. The highest offer made to a candidate was ₹44,74,100. The average salary of the top 50% was ₹ 30,04,901.

The students came with previous experiences of donning various hats in domains such as Project Management, Product Management, Consulting, Marketing, Software Technologies, and HR from Fortune 500 companies, Big 4's, Unicorns, and other leading organizations. The average work experience of the candidates was 6 years and the average age 28 years.

Accenture, Bain and Co., Deloitte, Ericsson, and Jio were the top 5 recruiters this year and the highest placements were made in the IT sector. Companies like Microsoft, Boston Consulting Group, and Deutsche Bank took part in the recruitment process as well. Roles of Senior Manager, Senior Consultant, Product Manager, Business Portfolio Owner, Global Engagement Manager, Solution Architect, etc. were offered to the 2022 batch.

XLRI’s ExPGDM saw an increase in the average CTC by 40% & increase in the median by 41% to ₹ 26.56 LPA and ₹ 26.00 LPA respectively, in this Campus Placement Season.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:13 PM IST