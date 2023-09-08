World Literacy Day 2023: Top 10 Indian States That Have The Highest Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day 2022 |

World Literacy Day 2023 holds great significance in India as it highlights education and literacy. It is observed on September 8 every year. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) was the first to observe this day on 1966

Literacy is a fundamental right of a human being, however, UNESCO data says that around 76 crore young people and adults globally lacked basic literacy skills in 2020. Below is state-wise data for the top 10 states in India according to data.

State Wise Data For Top 10 States Of India:

1. Kerala - 94.0%

2. Chandigarh 86.0%

3. Maharashtra 82.3%

4. Uttarakhand 78.8%

5. West Bengal 76.3%

6. Haryana 75.6%

7. Meghalaya 74.4%

8. Madhya Pradesh 69.3%

9. Jammu and Kashmir 67.2%

10. Jharkhand 66.4%

According to UNESCO, an estimated number of 775 million people around the world are deprived of basic literacy skills. The data also highlighted that one out of five remain illiterate.

Facts About World Literacy day:

1. Recently, the Indian literacy rate has scaled up six times since the time of independence

2. India also has the largest population of 287 million illiterate adults in the world.

3. To curb the literacy rate, the government conducts various scholarship examinations and provides school uniforms, along with educational materials such as textbooks and stationery

4. Kerala also makes the most literate state with a total percentage of 94 per cent

