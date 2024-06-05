World Environment Day: Planting The Seeds Of Change At Bombay Scottish School, Mahim | Special Arrangement

Established in 1847, this institution boasts of nurturing traditional values with our modern education system.

One of these is environmental stewardship, something that has been inculcated within us, as students of this school. While not only applying our theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios, we have also understood the true essence of being conscious global citizens.

A testament to this motive is the Planet 4.0 club, a student-led initiative, aimed at promoting a culture of sustainability among its attendees.

Some of the primary activities involve the collection of plastic and paper wastes, through collection drives, carried out by the club. It also includes sorting and segregating all the waste paper, plastic items, tetra packs, E-waste and old clothes.

Students sorted and segregated all the waste paper, plastic items, tetra packs, E-waste and old clothes. | Special Arrangement

The plastic, paper and old clothes are given to the NGO ‘Global Green Resonance Foundation’, tetra packs to ‘RUR Greenlife’ and E-waste to ‘Book My Junk’.

A staggering 500kgs of paper, 30kgs of plastic, 500 tetra packs and 187kgs of old clothes were collected for recycling.

The highlight was the beach clean-up drive conducted at Mahim Beach in collaboration with the ‘Jay Foundation’ for the students from Grades 6 to 12. Around 80 students volunteered for this activity along with 4 teachers.

The students collected an excessive amount of plastic waste, including straws, wafer packets and bottles. At the end of the clean-up, the beach was transformed from a littered shoreline to a cleaner and pristine one.

The drive helped to raise awareness about responsible waste management. In conclusion, the club has made significant strides in promoting environmental awareness and action within the school and the community.