 With Maharashtra Govt's Approval, Nayanta Set To Become Private University
Nayanta has proposed to provide undergraduate degrees in the arts and science stream, and a master's in public policy.

Prathamesh Kharade Vikrant JhaUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The state cabinet has given its approval to Nayanta Education Foundation to run as a university. The institution is all set to admit its first batch of students from August 2025. The institution said it will follow a need-blind admission process so that no meritorious students are left behind due to financial constraints.

Nayanta has proposed to provide undergraduate degrees in the arts and science stream, and a master's in public policy. Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Professor and CEO, Nayanta Education Foundation, said, “An agreement has been inked with the Confederation of Indian Industries.” This partnership will help to provide internships to every student in the corporate, government and social sectors.

