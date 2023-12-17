Winter Fog Causes Tragic Accidents in Saharanpur, Claims Three Lives | ANI / representational image

In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the winter weather and persistent fog have led to tragic accidents, claiming three lives including a student's and causing injuries in two separate incidents in the Gangoh Kotwali area. The accidents involved collisions between trucks and bikes, highlighting the hazards posed by adverse weather conditions.

The first incident occurred near Birakhedi village, where 17-year-old Anas, a student, and his younger brother Anam were en route to school on a bike. A truck suddenly applied brakes in front of them, resulting in a collision.

Both brothers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Gangoh CHC for treatment. Despite immediate medical attention, Anas succumbed to his injuries on the way to the district hospital. The grieving family members, upon receiving the news, reached the hospital, where the police took custody of Anas's body for post-mortem. Anam is currently undergoing treatment.

The second accident occurred near Kalalti village on Chausana Road, where dense fog contributed to a collision between a truck and a bike. Two individuals on the bike were severely injured, with one losing their life on the spot and the other succumbing to injuries during transportation to CHC for treatment.

Dr. Jain, posted at CSC, reported that Akram (26) and Sabir (about 18 years old), both residents of Kunda Kala, were brought to Kotwali Gangoh in a deceased state around 9:00 am. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Additionally, three individuals sustained injuries in a separate accident and have been discharged after receiving medical treatment.

Sagar Jain, SP Dehat, informed that the police promptly responded to the accidents, taking possession of the deceased's bodies and initiating necessary actions, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to address the consequences of these unfortunate incidents.