 Wilson College Makes History By Decoding 1% Of The Mindset At Imperial 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWilson College Makes History By Decoding 1% Of The Mindset At Imperial 2024

Wilson College Makes History By Decoding 1% Of The Mindset At Imperial 2024

Wilson College's BMS department hosts 'IMPERIAL 2024 - The Mastery of Management,' featuring industry experts and IPS officer Prakash Jadhav as Chief Guest. Gain insights into leadership and career prospects. Discover the event's success and the collective efforts behind it.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Official

Mumbai: Wilson College's BMS department recently hosted 'IMPERIAL 2024 - The Mastery of Management,' marking a historic first for the institution. The event featured a panel discussion with industry experts aimed at providing students with real-life insights into leadership and career prospects.

IPS officer Prakash Jadhav served as the Chief Guest, initiating the event which included a prayer service and felicitation of five panelists and a moderator. The discussion covered topics such as the current business environment, technological advancements, and globalization.

Panelists included Mr. Geogi Zachariah, Mr. Raj Sukheja, Mr. Mohammad Virani, Dr. (Capt.) Karandeep Singh, and CMA Sarvottam Rege, each bringing unique perspectives on topics like digital transformation, loyalty, risk-taking, and entrepreneurship.

The focus was on the importance of analytics, mindset, personal SWOC analysis, mentorship, and experience in the entrepreneurial journey. Attendees gained actionable insights for their professional growth.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, testing participants' listening skills. The success of 'IMPERIAL 2024' was credited to the collective efforts of Principal Prof. Anna Pratima Nikalje, BMS department Incharge Ms. Nilofer Sarang, and the organizing committee.

Read Also
Mumbai: Wilson College students protest exam debarment after low attendance
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAPF Constable Exam Being Conducted In 13 Regional Languages For First Time

CAPF Constable Exam Being Conducted In 13 Regional Languages For First Time

Wilson College Makes History By Decoding 1% Of The Mindset At Imperial 2024

Wilson College Makes History By Decoding 1% Of The Mindset At Imperial 2024

Central Armed Police Forces To Conduct Constable Exam In 13 Regional Languages

Central Armed Police Forces To Conduct Constable Exam In 13 Regional Languages

IIT Plans Third Offshore Campus In Sri Lanka

IIT Plans Third Offshore Campus In Sri Lanka

NTA Opens Correction Window for CUET PG 2024 Application At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

NTA Opens Correction Window for CUET PG 2024 Application At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in