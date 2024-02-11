Wilson College Makes History By Decoding 1% Of The Mindset At Imperial 2024

Official

Mumbai: Wilson College's BMS department recently hosted 'IMPERIAL 2024 - The Mastery of Management,' marking a historic first for the institution. The event featured a panel discussion with industry experts aimed at providing students with real-life insights into leadership and career prospects.

IPS officer Prakash Jadhav served as the Chief Guest, initiating the event which included a prayer service and felicitation of five panelists and a moderator. The discussion covered topics such as the current business environment, technological advancements, and globalization.

Panelists included Mr. Geogi Zachariah, Mr. Raj Sukheja, Mr. Mohammad Virani, Dr. (Capt.) Karandeep Singh, and CMA Sarvottam Rege, each bringing unique perspectives on topics like digital transformation, loyalty, risk-taking, and entrepreneurship.

The focus was on the importance of analytics, mindset, personal SWOC analysis, mentorship, and experience in the entrepreneurial journey. Attendees gained actionable insights for their professional growth.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, testing participants' listening skills. The success of 'IMPERIAL 2024' was credited to the collective efforts of Principal Prof. Anna Pratima Nikalje, BMS department Incharge Ms. Nilofer Sarang, and the organizing committee.