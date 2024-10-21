 'Will Not Allow Dilution Of AIIMS Brand,' Says Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Will Not Allow Dilution Of AIIMS Brand,' Says Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024

'Will Not Allow Dilution Of AIIMS Brand,' Says Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024

Addressing the BJMFCON 2024, a forum of doctors from Bihar and Jharkhand practising in Delhi and NCR, Nadda said that AIIMS-Delhi was set up in the 60s and it was only in the 80s that it became a brand name. "It takes 10 to 20 years for any institution to grow and function in full swing. I will not allow the dilution of the standards of AIIMS and will protect the brand name," he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024 | X Of JP Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Sunday said he would not allow any dilution in the standards of teaching and faculty at the new AIIMS and would protect the brand.

Addressing the BJMFCON 2024, a forum of doctors from Bihar and Jharkhand practising in Delhi and NCR, Nadda said that AIIMS-Delhi was set up in the 60s and it was only in the 80s that it became a brand name.

Read Also
Jamia Milia Islamia Now Offers MTech In Environmental Health, Risk, and Safety Management; Check...
article-image

"It takes 10 to 20 years for any institution to grow and function in full swing. I will not allow the dilution of the standards of AIIMS and will protect the brand name," he said.

No compromise will be made in the faculty recruitment, he added. Nadda said that the groundbreaking ceremony for AIIMS-Darbhanga will soon be held, and the commissioning of AIIMS-Deoghar has been done with the recruitment of staff underway.

FPJ Shorts
'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10
'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For Classes 8 To 10
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate

Nadda said that in the last 10 years, several policy interventions have been made to transform medical education and medical health.

"In the 2017 health policy, we tried to make it comprehensive and holistic. Earlier, the stress was on the curative aspect but now the focus is on preventive, promotive, curative palliative and rehabilitative aspects -- a holistic approach," he said.

Read Also
SC Puts NCPCR's Decision On Hold To Send Madrasa Students To Government Schools In UP & Tripura
article-image

Union Minister JP Nadda On Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Nadda said that the facilities which were earlier called primary health care centres and sub-centres have been converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. At present, there are 1.73 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and their quality assessment is being done digitally, he said. The focus of these facilities is on early detection of non-communicable diseases.

In Bihar, 10,716 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been set up which have witnessed a footfall of 8.35 crore so far and there have been 4.36 crore screenings for NCDs.

In Jharkhand, there are 3,825 Arogya Mandirs which have recorded a footfall of 2.33 crore. "So you can imagine how the Indian government is ensuring that health services reach people at the last mile and the benefits reach at the grassroots level," he said.

Read Also
AIIMS INI SS January 2025 Exam: Admit Card Anytime Soon; Check Exam Pattern
article-image

Nadda said 14 free diagnostic facilities are available in sub-health centres, 63 in primary health centres, 97 facilities in community health centres, 111 facilities in sub-district hospitals, and 134 in district hospitals.

Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, every district hospital offers free dialysis, he said.

Union Minister Speaks On Institutional Deliveries

Speaking on institutional deliveries, Nadda mentioned the implementation of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme with more than 220 crore doses being administered.

He also said that in the last 10 years, the number of medical colleges have been increased from 387 to 786 and 156 district hospitals have been converted into medical colleges.

Read Also
Google Opens Applications For Digital Business Marketing & Project Management Apprenticeships, Apply...
article-image

"Could you imagine a medical college in Purnia, Saharan, Samastipur, Siwan, and Buxar in Bihar and Dumka, Hazaribagh, Palamu, and Koderma in Jharkhand?" he asked in a rhetoric fashion.

He said there is a plan to increase PG and MBBS seats by more than 75,000.

The minister claimed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan helped reduce child mortality and the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme reduced the out-of-pocket expenditure of the people.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For...

'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For...

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

Supreme Court Grants 2 Weeks More To 7-Member Expert Panel To File Report On NEET-UG Reforms

Supreme Court Grants 2 Weeks More To 7-Member Expert Panel To File Report On NEET-UG Reforms