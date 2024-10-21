Google Opens Applications For Digital Business Marketing & Project Management Apprenticeships, Apply Here

Google |

Google is accepting applications for its Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship and Project Management Apprenticeship program. Interested candidates can apply through the Careers section on google.com.

This is a two-year apprenticeship, not a full-time permanent position.

Securing a position at Google could be a career-defining opportunity, with exceptional performance potentially leading to a full-time job offer.

Applications for the program are open until 11 PM on October 23.

The apprenticeship will be based at Google’s offices in India, specifically in Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Candidates can indicate their preferred location, and relocation assistance will be provided for those living more than 100 km from their chosen office.

Eligibility Criteria for Apprenticeships

Minimum Qualifications for Both Programs:

Education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent practical experience.

Experience:

Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship: Maximum 1 year of experience in a Digital Business Marketing role post-graduation.

Project Management Apprenticeship: Less than 1 year of experience in a project management role post-graduation.

Technical Skills: Experience using Google Workspace (e.g., Gmail, Chrome, Docs, Sheets, etc.) or similar applications.

Communication: Fluency in English, with the ability to understand and execute instructions and learn through training documents and presentations.

Read Also Google & Amazon Join Microsoft As Tech Giants Focus On Nuclear Energy To Power Their AI Ambitions

Preferred Qualifications for Both Programs:

Industry Experience: Experience in any relevant industry (e.g., Events, Media, Customer Service, Hospitality, Tourism, Accounting, etc.).

Problem Solving: Strong ability to navigate ambiguous tasks, find suitable solutions, and seek help or advice when necessary.

Teamwork: Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.

Career Interest: A genuine interest in building a career in the relevant field (Digital Marketing for the Digital Business Marketing Apprenticeship).

Critical Thinking: Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.