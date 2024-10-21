 SC Puts NCPCR's Decision On Hold To Send Madrasa Students To Government Schools In UP & Tripura
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSC Puts NCPCR's Decision On Hold To Send Madrasa Students To Government Schools In UP & Tripura

SC Puts NCPCR's Decision On Hold To Send Madrasa Students To Government Schools In UP & Tripura

The Supreme Court upheld recent orders by the Uttar Pradesh and Tripura governments, which directed the transfer of students from unrecognised madrasas, as well as non-Muslim students studying in government-aided madrasas, to government schools.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Supreme Court has issued a temporary hold on the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommendations regarding madrassas.

The Court stayed recent orders by the Uttar Pradesh and Tripura governments, which directed the transfer of students from unrecognised madrasas, as well as non-Muslim students studying in government-aided madrasas, to government schools.

The NCPCR had suggested cutting off state funding to madrassas that don't comply with the Right to Education (RTE) Act. However, this move faced significant political backlash.

Background:

FPJ Shorts
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them Letter Of Intent
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them Letter Of Intent
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had filed a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government’s order, arguing it violates minority rights to manage educational institutions. The order was based on a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) letter.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, took note and issued notices to the Centre and states, seeking a response within four weeks.

The Court stayed consequential state orders and allowed Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to include other states in the petition. NCPCR claims madrasas don't provide quality education, violating the Right to Education Act.

The affidavit stated, "Madrasas do not provide the essential elements for a good education, leaving children deprived of not only suitable education but also a healthy environment and better growth opportunities."

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here

Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here

'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For...

'Why Are You Harassing Students?' SC Restrains Karnataka From Releasing Half-Yearly Exam Results For...

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake