AIIMS INI SS January 2025 Exam: Admit Card Anytime Soon; Check Exam Pattern

AIIMS INI SS January 2025 | Representative Image

The admit card for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality, or INI SS, will be released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 21, 2024.



In order to be considered for admission to post-doctoral programs at any of the 11 institutes, including 8 AIIMS, such as DM/MCh/MD-Hospital Administration, candidates must take the AIIMS INI SS 2024 January Session Exam on October 25, 2024.

How to download?

Examinees are required to download their admission ticket from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, by providing their login credentials, which consist of their login ID and password.



-Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

-Select the DM/MCh/MD(HA) courses after clicking on the Academic Courses tab.

-Enter your login information.

Read Also CLAT 2025 Application Deadline Tomorrow, Exam Scheduled For December 1

-The admit card for AIIMS INI SS 2025 will show up on the screen.

-Open and save the ticket for entry

-For future use, retain a hard copy.



Admission to multiple super-specialty courses at AIIMS institutes, including Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, and others, is available through the INI SS exam.

There will be two phases to the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) exam, each aimed at providing a thorough assessment of the students' performance. Each candidate will be assigned a unique system with unique login credentials for the computer-based INI CET 2025 January session at digital centres. There will be 200 objective questions total on the test paper, both single- and multiple-correct answer types. Applicants will have 180 minutes, or three hours, to complete the paper.