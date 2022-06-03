Why New Zealand is the perfect study destination for Indian students? |

As far as international education goes, studying in New Zealand is a great option for Indian students. The education system in New Zealand, derived from the British Education System is similar to the Indian education system thus making it easy for Indian students to adjust to the education provided at universities in New Zealand.

The most popular options for university courses are Information Technology, Computer Science, Tourism, Hospitality, Engineering, and Animation. There are thriving industries surrounding these subjects, and students do have opportunities to stay back and work in New Zealand after they complete their courses. The number of scholarships for these courses is impressive as the New Zealand government has invested heavily in making New Zealand is a competitive alternative for the consideration of students worldwide. The cost of living and tuition fees of the universities in New Zealand are reasonable, especially in comparison to the quality of education they offer. Even if the number of universities is less than 10 as New Zealand is a small nation, all the universities are well ranked and internationally known.

As a country, New Zealand is very safe, making it an excellent choice for students to build a future long-term. On a student visa, you are allowed to work part-time for 20 hours per week during the course and full-time during the holidays. Post-study work visas are also available for students as they can apply after they finish their studies and are for 1-3 years, depending on the student’s qualifications.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand had closed its borders completely when it came to accepting international citizens. Now, however, based on the reason for travel, especially concerning education, students are being allowed to enter the country if they follow the New Zealand authority guidelines. A person must have authorization from their education provider and the Ministry of Education to be eligible for applying for a student visa and being accepted at the New Zealand border when you arrive in the country. It is likely that by October 2022 the regulations might relax and allow more students to travel freely to New Zealand.

Article by Dr. Karan Gupta

He is the current managing director of IE Business School - India and South Asia, founder of the Karan Gupta Education Foundation, and Education and Career Consultant for Karan Gupta Consulting. The writer is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School