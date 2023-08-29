'Why Don't You Go To Pakistan?': Delhi School Teacher Booked For Hurling Communal Slurs At Muslim Students

Delhi School Teacher Asks Student, | Representational image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident from a government school in Delhi, four students have accused their teacher of making communal remarks. The students alleged that their teacher asked them why their families did not go to Pakistan during the Partition. As per the media reports, the Delhi Police have registered a case against Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya teacher based on the complaints lodged by the students' families and are currently investigating the matter.

The complaint, filed on Friday, states that the teacher, Hema Gulati made the derogatory comments on Wednesday, criticising the Quran and Kaaba - holiest shrine in Islam located in Saudia Arabia's Mecca. "During Partition, you did not go to Pakistan. You stayed in India. You have no contribution in India's freedom," the complaint quoted the teacher as saying.

Local MLA and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anil Kumar Bajpai has slammed the teacher. "This is absolutely wrong. The responsibility of a teacher is to give good education to the children. The teacher should not pass derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said, according to news agency PTI.

A few days back a similar incident was reported from UP's Muzaffarnagar, a Muslim student was slapped by his classmates following the orders of their schoolteacher. As per various reports the student is now moving to another private school some kilometres from the Khubbapur village where the incident took place.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muzaffarnagar to initiate an inquiry and lodge an FIR against a private school teacher who instructed children in her classroom to hit a student, one by one. The SSP has also been instructed to submit an action taken report within a week. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

