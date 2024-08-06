Who Is Nahid Islam? The Student Leader At The Center Of Bangladesh's Political Storm

X

Nahid Islam, a soft-spoken sociology student, has risen as the face of the movement that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after 15 years in power.

Islam, a 26-year-old student, was the coordinator of a student movement against quotas in government jobs that morphed into an anti-Hasina campaign.

Who is Nahid Islam?

As reported by Rueters, Islam is a student at Dhaka University and serves as the coordinator for the student organization "Students Against Discrimination," a student-led protest demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs in Bangladesh. He was born in Dhaka in 1998 to a father who is a teacher.

His rise to national fame

He rose to national fame in mid-July after police detained him and other Dhaka University students as the protests turned deadly. Nearly 300 people, many of them college and university students, were killed in weeks of violence across the country.

Islam has been vocal against Hasina's party, the Awami League, describing them as "terrorists" deployed on the roads. Previously, addressing protesters at Shahbagh, he declared students had "picked up sticks today" and were ready to "take up arms" if sticks didn't work.

On Monday, protesters defied a nationwide curfew, stormed the Prime Minister's residence, and declared victory for the people's movement.

Was abducted & tortured

Islam was abducted and tortured on July 19, 2024, by at least 25 men in plain clothes from a house in Sabujbagh. He was blindfolded, handcuffed, and tortured during repeated interrogations about his involvement in the protests. Two days later, he was found unconscious and battered under a bridge in Purbachal.

Islam was kidnapped a second time on 26 July 2024 from Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi. Individuals claiming to be from various intelligence agencies, including the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, took him away. However, the police have denied any involvement.

Called for an interim government

At a press conference, Nahid Islam called for forming an interim government within 24 hours. He announced that the student organization would present its proposal for this. "We will first engage in discussions with all coordination committees, civil society, political, and state stakeholders," he stated. "A blueprint for an interim government will be presented within 24 hours." Nahid also emphasized that if the military imposes a state of emergency and forms a government, it will not be acceptable.

What's happening after Hasina's ouster?

Following Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced the formation of an interim government after having "fruitful" talks with leaders of all major political parties.

On the future of the country, Islam told Reuters that the students will not accept any government led or supported by the military. He proposed the name of the country's Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for the post of chief adviser in the future government setup.