Bangladesh crisis: Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman, The Army Chief Who Has Taken Charge After Sheikh Hasina's escape?

(File photo) Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman | X

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled country on Monday (August 5) in what was a dramatic development that has sent ripples through the South Asian politics. Her resignation and escape from her home country came after weeks of anti-government protests over preferential job quotas. By the time of publishing of this story, Hasina was at Hindon airbase in New Delhi. The Indian government and diplomatic officials are in a huddle and the whole world is looking at developments that may alter the regional geo-politics given China-India rivalry. A name that came to light immediately after Hasina's exit is that of Bangladesh army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman. General Zaman faced the cameras and said he was taking 'full responsibily' of forming the interim government to stabilise the volatile situation in the country.

Video: Hasina Out, Meet The New Boss Of Bangladesh | Who Is General Waker-uz-Zaman?

Who is General Waker-Uz-Zaman?

The Sheikh Hasina appointee is a distant relative of the former PM. He was made army chief in June following the tenure of former general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. He is an experienced infantryman who has commanded infantry brigades and division. He also has administrative experience as he has held positions in School of Infantry and Tactics, army headquarters and more.

He studied at Bangladesh Military Academy and then at Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur. His also attended Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK. He hold advanced degrees from Bangladesh's National University of Bangladesh and King's College London.

Read Also Bangladesh Unrest: Sheikh Hasina To Stay In India Until Britain Grants Asylum

General Zaman has also served as principal staff officer of former PM Sheikh Hasina. The general was a regular presence in meetings that that shaped the country's national defence strategies.

He is a decorated armyman and recipient of Army Medal of Glory (SGP) and also the Extraordinary Service Medal given to him in recognition of his work for modernisation of Bangladesh's army.