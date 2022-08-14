Who are the Ivy League colleges? What makes them special?

Ivy League universities in the United States started off as an alliance of eight extremely selective private research universities in the Northeast.

Ivy League universities were initially a collection of competing athletic colleges, but the name is now used to refer to the eight academically exceptional schools.

The eight member colleges of the Ivy League are-

1. Harvard University (Massachusetts)

Harvard is a leading research university with extensive doctoral programmes in the arts, sciences, engineering, and medicine. Harvard is also a nonprofit organisation and a founding member of the Association of American Universities.

Yale University (Connecticut) | Michael Marsland

2. Yale University (Connecticut)

Yale University, which is located in New Haven, Connecticut, is renowned for its top-notch theatre and music programmes. These programmes extend outside the classroom through student organisations like the Yale Dramatic Association and the Yale Whiffenpoofs, a well-known a cappella group.

3. Princeton University (New Jersey)

One of the oldest colleges in the nation, Princeton consistently ranks among the best universities in both the United States and the rest of the globe. The Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, one of Princeton's most well-known institutions, is frequently cited as one of the top schools to study public policy and international relations.

4. Columbia University (New York)

By royal licence issued by King George II of England, the college was established in 1754 under the name King's College. In 1784, Columbia College was renamed after the United States gained its freedom. The Pulitzer Prize is a recognition of excellence in writing, literature, and musical composition that is given annually by Columbia University.

5. University of Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania)

Ben Franklin, who also served as the college's president, founded UPenn in 1740. The school is frequently referred to as the "Social Ivy" as the students lead active lives outside of the classroom. Four of UPenn's 12 schoolsoffer undergraduate programmes. Its Wharton School ranks as one of the top business schools in the world.

6. Dartmouth College (New Hampshire)

Dartmouth is renowned for its demanding academics, Ivy League standing, and intimate class sizes, on the one hand. In contrast, the college is well known for its rural location, outdoorsy atmosphere, and Greek life.

7. Brown University (Rhode Island)

Brown places a high importance on students who have distinctive intellectual interests and who would gain the most from an open curriculum. Brown also gives extracurricular activities and essays a lot of consideration. Students who participate in the liberal arts are valued at Brown, including those who want to major in STEM.

8. Cornell University (New York)

The hotel management, engineering, and architectural schools at Cornell are especially well-known. Some students seek concurrent degrees—also known as dual degrees—across several schools and colleges. Over a third of Cornell students take part in global initiatives like Cornell's summer and winter faculty-led programmes, college exchanges, and global programmes.