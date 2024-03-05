Where Do Our Students Go? The Constantly Evolving Global Trends |

For students from the Indian subcontinent, the aspiration to study abroad is fuelled by many compelling reasons beyond the enchanting allure of adventure. This journey of exploration is not limited to the pursuit of academic excellence. It is estimated that approximately 1.3 million Indian students are studying abroad.

The geopolitical and economic climates are changing, and traditionally popular destinations such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia are becoming slightly less appealing to many. It is in no way our intention to downplay their significance in the context of international education or the exceptional aspirational value they hold. The U.S. and Canada remain at the top of the pyramid for Indian students.

Over the last four to five years, Canada and the U.S. have consistently attracted the highest number of Indian students, closely competing with each other as the top contenders, followed by the U.K. and then Australia. To provide a comprehensive and objective overview, I have analysed data to illustrate significant changes within the international education landscape, aiming to offer clear insights into the dynamic nature of global education trends:

USA

The wealth of opportunities, the excellence of education at some of the most prestigious universities, and the allure of American culture continue to position the U.S. as one of the most-preferred destinations for students worldwide, despite concerns regarding gun violence and mass shootings. In less than four years, the number of Indian students in the US has increased by approximately 30%.

However, recent tragic incidents involving Indian students have raised concerns about their safety, prompting many to wonder if there can be a swift solution to address this escalating issue.

Canada

In September 2023, diplomatic tensions escalated between India and Canada. As these events were unfolding, significant policy changes were being planned in the Canadian immigration landscape which slated to result in a 35% reduction in the number of new study visas in 2024. Despite India maintaining its status as the largest source of international students in Canada, there has been a sizable drop in the volume of students pursuing post-secondary education within the country. Conversations with representatives from leading Canadian universities and government colleges reveal a subtle acknowledgement of a modest adjustment in enrolment figures.

The U.K.

According to the ICEF Monitor and the U.K.’s Home Office, 500,000 study visas were granted to international students, with 30% of them from India, for the year ending June 2023.

A total of 142,848 Indian students received visas last year, an increase of 54% compared to the year ending June 2022. India surpassed China to become a clear leading contributor of students to the U.K. last year. In light of the dramatic surge of International students in the country, in order “to protect the integrity and quality of the UK’s outstanding higher education sector,” the U.K. government announced changes to its immigration and international student enrolment policies.

Effective January 2024, international students other than research post-graduates are no longer permitted to bring their dependents, and there is a restriction on converting to job routes before completing their studies. Some media reports are suggesting a review of post-graduate work rights as well.

Read Also Higher Education Experts Advocate For Inclusive Study Abroad Ecosystem In India

Australia

After a massive 34% jump in Indian student numbers in Australia between January and August 2023 that helped drive the Australian international education sector’s post-pandemic recovery, the situation has dramatically changed. Since a raft of new regulations came into effect, there has been a huge surge in visa rejection rates, dropping approval rates to a figure almost as low as 42%.

The new policy has capped work hours at a maximum of 48 hours a fortnight and increased the amount of savings required to a minimum of AU$ 20,000-24,000 (approximately) towards living expenses, in addition to the funds required towards tuition fees. Students are only allowed to switch to a same or higher level course at the same institution, without having to reapply for a study visa, during the first six months of arriving in Australia, subject to all qualifying conditions being met. In mid-2023, leading Australian universities announced a ban on students from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir due to risks associated with the rise in fraudulent documents.

This has impacted students with highly credible backgrounds too. While the Australian government announced that its new migration strategy is designed to provide better protection for international students, students are grappling with uncertainty due to instances of revoked offers from Australian providers, prolonged processing timeframes, and more.

Amid concerns about a potential slowdown in student uptake and visa success rates in the most popular study destinations, countries like New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany, Dubai, and Spain have emerged as preferred destinations. Germany, recognised for its affordable, high-quality education, has seen a remarkable increase of over 100% in student enrolment over the past four to five years.

Similarly, France's education sector is experiencing a notable upward trend. However, language prerequisites for some of the most sought-after programmes in both Germany and France pose a barrier, especially for undergraduate students.

In contrast to these top international study destinations, New Zealand stands out as a prominent upcoming spearhead with its newly elected government actively seeking to recruit genuine students.

With English as the primary language of communication, New Zealand offers access to the top 2-3% of universities worldwide, coupled with a lower cost of living and world-class education. Additionally, the country provides post-study work rights and abundant opportunities for settlement, emphasising sustainability and offering an inviting environment for international students.

Furthermore, the country extends post-study work rights, notably three years for the degrees at Bachelor's and Master’s levels, and plentiful opportunities for settlement, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and a welcoming environment for international students.

(The author is the director of operations at New Zealand Gateway and Gateway Overseas Inc.)