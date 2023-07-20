What Is 'Shiksha Chaupal'? Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces New Initiative For Schools

Representational image |

Mumbai: In a new initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced 'Shiksha Chaupal' for helping with the learning process of young children. The initiative is one of many missions initiated by the UP govt to implement the Skill India mission.

What is 'Shiksha Chaupal'?

To further the mission and boost public participation, "Shiksha Chaupal" will be organised each month at the community level under the direction of the block education officer. In order to ensure public participation and parental participation, the Block Education Officer will host Shiksha Chaupal in three villages of the development block each month, according to an official statement. It further stated that all basic education officers have received instructions in this respect from the state project director's office.

The choupal will be conducted for an hour with the director general school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand urging for immense public participation for the same. The officer has also assured that once venues and dates are confirmed, wide publicity will be done regarding the event.

To make the school effective during Shiksha Chaupal, a clear time restriction will also be established and communicated to the teachers, parents, and members of the school management committee. It is important to recognise the principals, parents, and members of the school management committee of the schools that have met their goals under Shiksha Choupal. Their exceptional collaboration and success stories should also be shared. It is appropriate to honour children who have excelled in various professions by inviting them to Shiksha Choupal. A successful plan should be created in order to hold Shiksha Choupal in three distinct villages each month.

Agenda of Shiksha Chaupal

Shiksha Choupal's agenda calls on parents to urge their kids to attend regular schools and work with instructors to reach the right level of education. The Block Education Officer will thank and honour the instructors for their hard work by recognising their excellence. Additionally, a thorough discussion of the BEO's plan of action for optimising the block will take place.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)