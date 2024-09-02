What Is BPGP MBA Course At IIM Ahmedabad? Know Fees, Eligibility & More

IIM Ahmedabad | Official

IIM Ahmedabad introduced the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP), an online MBA designed for professionals and business owners who wish to continue their career alongside academia. The duration of the BPGP MBA program is two years.

The BPGP MBA is a hybrid program that combines modules taught on campus with live online instruction. This means that while the course will be mostly online, a small number of selected students are expected to attend specific courses on the IIMA campus.

The program's objective is to give employed managers managing capabilities.

Eligibility Criteria



Applications for the program are open to working professionals and entrepreneurs with at least three years of full-time work experience. They must be at least 24 years old and have completed a bachelor's degree in any field, as well as a CA, CS, ICWA, or equivalent.

Screening Process

Selection is based on an Online IIMA Admission Test (IAT) specifically tailored for the Online MBA course OR a valid CAT score from examinations performed within the last five years OR a legitimate GMAT/GRE score, according to the IIMA website.



Personal interviews with the shortlisted candidates are used for the final selection process.

Fees



There is a programme fee of INR 20,00,000 (₹20 lakh). The price of travel and lodging for campus modules is not included in this.

Application Fees



A non-refundable application fee of ₹2,000 (for applicants utilising CAT, GMAT, or GRE scores) or ₹3,000 (for IAT applicants) must also be paid.

Navya Nanda's admission

Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter Amitabh Bachchan secured a seat at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad for its BPGP MBA course.

"The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026," She wrote in her Instagram post.