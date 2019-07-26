West Bengal WBJEE JENPAUH result 2019 declared; check at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of Joint Entrance for BSc Nursing (JENPAUH) today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the board's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE JENPAUH is a state-level entrance examination organised every year by the WBJEE board.

WBJEE JENPAUH exam is held to offer admission to courses such as BSc Nursing, BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc PA, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and BSc Perfusion Technology. JENPAUH entrance exam was conducted on June 30, 2019. Candidates who qualify the JENPAUH 2019 exam will be shortlisted for the counselling process. The scorecard will carry certain details such as candidates’ name, rank secured, total marks and the qualifying status.

Steps to check WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result login

Step 3: Enter application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen. Download or take a printout of the result