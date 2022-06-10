West Bengal WBJEE 2022 Result Not This Week ; Know how to check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is not announcing the result of the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) this week. Though there are reports that WBJEE 2022 result is set to be announced on Saturday, June 11, WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar told Careers360, "the WBJEE result will not be announced this week. The result date is yet to be confirmed." Once released, students can check the WBJEE 2022 result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Along with the WBJEE result 2022, the merit list will also be announced.



WBJEE Result 2022: Here’s how to check the results

Visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE result 2022 link

Use log-in credentials- roll number, and date of birth

WBJEE result 2022 will be visible on the screen

Download WBJEE score card, and take a printout for further references.

WBJEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30 this year. Candidates who took the WBJEE 2022 exam rated the paper as 'easy and balanced,' and they followed the sample paper pattern. WBJEE 2022 results were released on August 6 last year. Candidates who pass the WBJEE can enrol in government and private colleges within the state. 90% of seats at universities like Jadavpur University are reserved for candidates from the domicile category.

For details on WBJEE result 2022, please visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

