West Bengal: TET to begin next month to fill over 11,000 posts in primary schools

West Bengal: TET to begin next month to fill over 11,000 posts in primary schools

According to official records around 20,000 posts currently lay vacant in state-run, state-aided schools.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
Representational Image |
Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has announced that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), will begin on November 11 to fill up over 11,000 posts in primary schools of the state.

Around 500 TET and SSC candidates, who claimed they were not given a job despite cracking the tests in 2014 or 2016, had been staging an indefinite sit-in near Red Road for 579 days, demanding speedy appointment in primary and secondary schools.

West Bengal: Tribal students receiving scholarship shows 62% decline
According to official records around 20,000 posts currently lay vacant in state-run, state-aided schools.

Several key functionaries, including a former education minister, one former SSC chairman, an ex-SSC adviser, and an ex-primary board chairman, are among those who have been arrested by central agencies in connection with the large-scale recruitment irregularities in schools in West Bengal.

