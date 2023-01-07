West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam 2022: Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody extended till February 7

Partha Chatterjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on Saturday extended, till February 7, the judicial custody of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee in connection with the multi- crore teacher recruitment scam in the state.



A similar extension was ordered for his close associate and co-accused Arpita Mukherjee.



Surprisingly neither of them, appearing for the hearing virtually, appealed for bail, but just sought better treatment facilities in judicial custody.

Chatterjee's counsel Sukanya Bhattacharya informed the court that his client is not getting adequate medical attention and adequate arrangements on this count should be made.



Chatterjee himself informed the court that his current health conditions are unstable. "There are no treatment facilities in the prison. I need proper medical attention, tests and medicines. But no such arrangement is there at the correctional home. I am suffering. Please do something," Chatterjee was heard telling the judge.



On the other hand, Mukherjee said that despite appealing to the correctional home authorities, she is not receiving adequate medical attention.



"I am not getting the proper medicines as per requirement. I am feeling extremely uncomfortable at the ward allotted to me," she said.