West Bengal: Students, Teachers Can Now Access PDF Copies Of Physical Books

West Bengal Students To Now Get PDF Copies Of Physical Books |

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has taken the initiative to make the physical copies available for teachers and students by uploading their PDF copies on the official website, given the current circumstances of non-availability of certain books. The physical books in multiple languages—Bengali and English, for example—will only be accessible during the third week of June, as reported by Telegraph.



Language books in PDF format will be freely available to everyone as of right now, making educational content more easily accessible. Books for six languages taught at the upper secondary level, including Bengali and English, will be uploaded in PDF format. All languages—Sansthali, Urdu, and English included—have two papers each.

According to Telegraph, it is anticipated that this effort will drastically cut down on the amount of time students must wait to receive their course materials.

Telegraph sources claim that the current procedure entails several steps, beginning with the State Textbook Corporation receiving the books after they arrive at the Education Department. These steps include proofreading and revisions before the books are sent to district offices and schools.

Notably, books covering fifty-two other subjects have already started to circulate in the market. All titles will still take some time to get to students, but steps are being taken to speed up the process and guarantee prompt delivery.