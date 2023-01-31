West Bengal schools under audit after snake found in midday meal

Representative Image of children as sit for a midday meal in government school. | Wikimedia

Kolkata: Following the case of a snake being found in a mid-day meal, Union Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar launched a joint mission along with 13 central team members to conduct a review of the mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal starting Monday.

Around 30 students of a primary school in Mayureswar block in the district fell ill after consuming the food served to them in mid-day meal. A school staffer who had prepared the meal also claimed that a snake was found in one of the containers filled with lentils.

Speaking to ANI the minister said that the joint review mission consisting of Union Education ministry officials, one nutritionist, and one representative of Unicef along with the director of PM Poshan Scheme V Bhaskar held a high-level meeting with state education department officials.

"The team will visit 5 districts and review their functioning in 33 parameters. We have already released Rs 842 crore to the state under this scheme, now the state has to contribute 40 per cent. This review is being conducted for the betterment of the children," he said.



The minister told that the 13th Joint Review Mission (JRM) would visit West Bengal from January 30 to February 6, 2023. "This mission is going to work regarding the mid-day meal being given in schools so that the quality of mid-day meals can be improved in the state. JRM will review the implementation of the scheme at the state, district and school levels for a specified period on defined parameters," the minister said.