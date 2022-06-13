e-Paper Get App

West Bengal schools extend summer break amidst heatwave

The schools in hilly areas of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, have been instructed to carry on with their existing academic schedule

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
ANI Photo

West Bengal: In view of the extreme heat wave going across West Bengal, the government has decided to extend the school summer vacations till June 26, unless there are any further directives from the authorities. Due to the extreme heat and humidity, there have been reports of a few deaths. This has led the authorities to postpone the reopening of schools.

However, the schools in hilly areas of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, have been instructed to carry on with their existing academic schedule until further order.

‘This order is issued considering the safety and security of the students in mind. You are, therefore, requested to take necessary action accordingly. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority’ said the notice. In the statement, Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain stated that the decision was made with the safety of pupils in mind.

Due to the searing summers, the West Bengal administration had announced early summer vacations on May 2nd for both public and private schools.

article-image

