West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt to include two new subjects in higher secondary syllabus

Kolkata: Two new subjects, namely Computer Programming & Data Sciences and Artificial Intelligence, are set to be included in the higher secondary syllabus of West Bengal from the next academic year.

In that case students passing out the secondary examinations in 2023 and opting for the science stream will be able to opt for either or both these subjects in their higher secondary course.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Chiranjib Bhattacharya had stated that the proposal for inclusion of the two subjects was currently at the discussion stage and the specialists in the internal expert committee of the council were evaluating various aspects of the proposal, including the syllabus for the two subjects.

Meanwhile, sources from the state education department said all concerned are really looking forward to introduce these two subjects in the higher secondary syllabus since both the subjects are extremely relevant in the present context, specially for those students who would like to specialise in science or engineering at the graduation and post- graduation stage.

"So, it is always better that the students keen to pursue these courses in the coming days have a solid foundation in the subjects while they pursue their higher secondary courses in science stream," said an official of the state education department.

However, he admitted that there was a challenge in effective introduction of these two subjects in the higher secondary syllabus, which was related to having updated information technology (IT) laboratories in all the higher secondary schools.

State education department sources said that already the majority of the state- run higher secondary schools have IT labs in place and necessary upgradation of those will be done by the school authorities concerned where these two new subjects would be taught. "As regards the private schools, those willing to teach these two subjects will do the necessary upgradation of their IT labs at their own expenses," he added.