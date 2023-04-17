West Bengal heatwave: educational institutions to remain closed for a week from today

IMD issues heat wave alerts in several Indian states, educational institutions shut in West Bengal | File

Kolkata: Amid heatwave situation in the state, the educational institutions in the West Bengal were directed to remain closed for a week from April 17.

"All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation," read an official notice from the West Bengal government.

The Odisha government had also ordered to close the Anganwadi centres and schools both government and private, up to class 10th from Wednesday to April 16 due to intense heat wave conditions.

As summer extends its grip across vast swathes of the country, Odisha is literally feeling the heat, with the day temperature on Thursday recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest this month.

"Baripada recorded 43.5°C, which is the highest temperature recorded in Odisha this month," Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"We have issued a (heatwave) warning, especially for April 14 and 15. Hot weather conditions in Odisha may continue over the next 3 days," the IMD senior scientist added.