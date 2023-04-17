IMD issues heat wave alerts in several Indian states, educational institutions shut in West Bengal | File

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over West Bengal, Bihar, and coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five days, according to the latest weather report from the India Meterological Department (IMD).

The weather agency predicted that temperatures in Punjab and Haryana would rise over the following two days before dropping.

"Heat wave conditions are likely over West Bengal, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days; over Punjab and Haryana in the next 2 days and abate thereafter. A fresh spell of rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region from 16th April and over the plains of northwest India from 18th April," the IMD said.

"There'll be further increase in temperature in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & North West India in coming days. Due to western disturbances, temp will drop in coming days. Orange alert has been issued regarding heatwave in many states, incl West Bengal," an IMD official told ANI.

Heatwave in Bengal: All educational institutions to remain closed from April 17- 23 except those in Darjeeling, Kalimpong districts

All educational institutions in West Bengal were directed to remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation in the state.

The school and higher education departments later clarified that the closure due to the heatwave will be effective across the state except the hill areas, news agency PTI reported.

"All autonomous, state, central government aided and private universities and affiliated colleges in the state except in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts will remain closed for a week from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation," read an official notice from the West Bengal government.

According to a meteorological department report, the temperature in Kolkata is expected to hit approximately 40 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. On Sunday, the city's maximum and minimum temperatures were 39.8 degrees Celsius and 29.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Severe heatwave conditions to prevail in Bihar in next 3-4 days: BMSK bulletin

Severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Bihar in the next three-four days, according to a government weather bulletin.

The mercury crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark in at least five places in the state. Aurangabad district recorded maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius on Saturday.

A bulletin issued by the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra (BMSK) of the state government said severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the next three-four days.

"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Besides, district authorities have also been advised to monitor the situation in their respective districts. Situation is being closely monitored by the state Disaster Management department," Bihar Disaster Management minister Shahnawaz told PTI on Saturday.

Warm conditions prevail in Odisha, Jharsuguda hottest with 43 degrees Celsius

Despite a marginal fall in temperature across Odisha, the mercury level on Sunday remained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state, according to a meteorological department bulletin.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places - Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C.

Similarly, six places recorded temperatures at or above 41 degrees Celsius.

These places are Angul (41.1), Sundergarh (41.5), Bolangir (41.2), Titlagah and Malkangiri (41.5 each) and Rourkela (41). The maximum temperature recorded in Bhubaneswar was 40 degrees C.

IMD predicts marginal heat wave conditions for next two days in Delhi-NCR

As the heat is mounting up in the national capital, an expert from India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that there will be marginal heatwave conditions for the next two days in Delhi-NCR.

Naresh Kumar, the IMD expert, said, "For now there is a poor possibility of heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, but still the temperature will be 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal." He said that currently, the mercury has also slightly increased in the North West, including the capital.

However, the Met expert forecasted that a fresh western disturbance will prompt a dip in the mercury in the plains in the coming days.

"There is a western disturbance, which has its effect on the western Himalayan region and after two days, the plains will also sense its effect too," he said, adding that the mercury will then dip slightly.

11 die of heat stroke after 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award ceremony

At least 11 persons succumbed to heat stroke and over four dozen hospitalised after a mammoth public event in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2022' Award on social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai late Sunday evening to enquire after the wellbeing of the people admitted there.Early on Monday, NCP's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders visited the hospital and interacted with the patients.

According to the weather office's most recent weather report, maximum temperatures in Maharashtra are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the following five days.

(With PTI inputs)