 West Bengal Governor Demands Explanation From VC In Visva-Bharati University Plaque Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal Governor Demands Explanation From VC In Visva-Bharati University Plaque Row

West Bengal Governor Demands Explanation From VC In Visva-Bharati University Plaque Row

The move had irked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who on Thursday announced the agitation.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Visva Bharati University | File pic

Kolkata: Even as a TMC demonstration against the omission of Rabindranath Tagore’s name from plaques installed at Visva-Bharati University to mark it being declared a global heritage site by the UNESCO threatened to become a major political issue, it is learnt that West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose, who is also the rector of the university, has intervened and demanded an explanation from the vice-chancellor.

TMC leaders and workers have congregated near the central university since 11 am on Friday to demonstrate against the plaques which were earlier placed by the varsity authorities. The move had irked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who on Thursday announced the agitation.

Read Also
Visva-Bharti Amartya Sen Row: Will Take Steps if Any Top Educationist Flouts Law, Says University
article-image

Sources in Raj Bhavan said after the Governor demanded an explanation on the omission of Tagore's name, the VC, Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty, has clarified that the text to be engraved on the plaque had been submitted to the Department of Archeology, Government of India, for approval.

Governor Bose is believed to have indicated “that Gurudev Tagore is a symbol of the greatness and gravitas of Bengal, Bharat and humanity at large" and he should be honoured in the new plaques to be installed. Earlier on Thursday, Banerjee had told reporters, "It is only for Tagore that Santiniketan got the UNESCO tag and you (the central government) have removed his name from the plaques. We were silent because of Durga Puja celebrations."

Read Also
Visva Bharati Sends Fresh Letter To West Bengal CM Demanding Return Of Road
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics