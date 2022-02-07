West Bengal government launches open-air classroom

On Monday, the West Bengal government launched an open-air classroom programme called Paray Shikshalay (Neighbourhood schools) for primary and pre-primary students, in the wake of covid-19.

"The Bengal government has decided to get children accustomed to the physical classes. For this, the government has selected clubs and parks to hold classes for standards 1 to 7. Under this, the students would be studying in an open area. The healthy risks will not be a problem as the covid protocols are maintained," said Bengal Minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

"The students were forced to stay back at home due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Online classes were encouraged but students were found missing from their perspective classes and not taking studies seriously. So the Bengal government has taken this step," added the Minister.

According to teachers, it is challenging to teach the students as many classes are going on simultaneously in the same area.

"chances of distraction are more but this initiative will help students again to get them back to the mainstream education," added Hakim.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:25 PM IST