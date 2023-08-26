 West Bengal: Days After UG Student Died By Suicide, JU Installs CCTV Cameras On Campus
The university authorities came under intense criticism after a 17-year-old undergraduate student of the Bengali department died a day after he fell from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9.

Jadavpur University has started the process of installing CCTV cameras on its campus, interim vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau said on Saturday. Sau said cameras will be installed at vantage points including the entry gates. "The process of installation of CCTV cameras started from today. The cameras will be installed at all the important points including the main entry gates," Sau told reporters.

Sau said a team from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will also visit the university to discuss security aspects in the institute, including human surveillance. Meanwhile, the varsity registrar has submitted a report to Jadavpur police station regarding the presence of an alleged human rights activist group dressed in army fatigues on the campus last Thursday.

The university authorities came under intense criticism after a 17-year-old undergraduate student of the Bengali department died a day after he fell from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual abuse. West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights accused the university authorities for its lapse on not installing CCTV cameras inside the campus.

