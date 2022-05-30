West Bengal board Madrasah exam result declared at wbresults.nic.in, know how to download

IStock images

The results of the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil Exams were released by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on May 30. The WB Madrasah result at the official website, wbresults.nic.in, and applicants who took the exam can check their results using their roll number.

Candidates can check the results of the West Bengal Board High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil Exams by following the instructions below:

Here's how to check the result:

Go to the official website of WBBME at result.wbbme.org Select the link - check the result. Fill in your credentials and submit. Keep the copy for future reference.

