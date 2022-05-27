e-Paper Get App

WBJEE results expected next week; know how to check

Once released, the students can check go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. to check their WBJEE results.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

West Bengal: Results for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) are expected to be announced in early June according to media reports. The answer keys would be announced along with the response sheets

Once released, the students can check go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. to check their WBJEE results. A merit list will also be announced along with the results.

The students need to fill in their roll number and date of birth in order to check their score. Once WBJEE score card 2022 presents on the screen, the candidates can download it and take a print out for further reference.

Read Also
JEE Main Session 1 From June 20: What you need to know about the exam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationWBJEE results expected next week; know how to check

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: One killed, two injured after part of under-construction building collapses in Mundka

Delhi: One killed, two injured after part of under-construction building collapses in Mundka

Navi Mumbai: More than 100 active COVID-19 cases in NMMC area; 81 new cases in last four days

Navi Mumbai: More than 100 active COVID-19 cases in NMMC area; 81 new cases in last four days

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

WTFT to conduct cleanliness drive on Sunday in Airoli

WTFT to conduct cleanliness drive on Sunday in Airoli

Watch : Amid Taliban rule, Afghan students appeal to PM Modi for their return to India

Watch : Amid Taliban rule, Afghan students appeal to PM Modi for their return to India