Wedding Card Mentions Couples' Education From IITs; Read Netizens Hilarious Comments

Wedding is an important ceremony in any community. Weeding cards are printed to invite guests to the event. The card mentions the name of Bride and Groom but a wedding card is going viral all over the Internet in which the educational qualification of the groom and bride has caught the eyes of netizens. A post shared on X, (formerly Twitter) of an old wedding card highlights the educational achievements of the bride and groom. The card reads, " Cordially invites you to the auspicious wedding of Piyush (IIT Bombay) with Mamta Mishra (IIT Delhi).

X, (formerly Twitter) user @mister_whistler shared a post on the social media site, "All you need is love to get married."

All you need is love to get married pic.twitter.com/sjd4SZSSJR — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) September 12, 2023

A user on the comment section writes, "Disappointed that they didn’t have their major, salary, linkedin profile mentioned in that invite," commented one user on the post."

"CGPA is missing as well", wrote a Twitter user.

CGPA is missing as well ❤️‍🩹 — Rakesh (@RakeshTheLuck) September 14, 2023

A hilarious comment from another user says, "They should have just mentioned IIT Bombay Weds IIT Delhi, another wrote jokingly on the post."

They should have just mentioned

IIT Bombay Weds IIT Delhi 😂 — BharatiyaNari_(OneIndianGirl) (@In_Space_Tardis) September 12, 2023

After the post went viral, a comment reads," They should have mentioned AIR too."

Ohh the rank is missing — abhishek manocha (@koolak82) September 12, 2023

