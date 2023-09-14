 Wedding Card Mentions Couples' Education From IITs; Read Netizens Hilarious Comments
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWedding Card Mentions Couples' Education From IITs; Read Netizens Hilarious Comments

Wedding Card Mentions Couples' Education From IITs; Read Netizens Hilarious Comments

A post shared on X, (formerly twitter) user of an old wedding card highlights the educational achievements of the bride and groom. The card reads, " Cordially invites you to the auspicious wedding of Piyush (IIT Bombay) with Mamta Mishra (IIT Delhi).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Wedding Card Mentions Couples' Education From IITs; Netizens React | Twitter @mister_whistler

Wedding is an important ceremony in any community. Weeding cards are printed to invite guests to the event. The card mentions the name of Bride and Groom but a wedding card is going viral all over the Internet in which the educational qualification of the groom and bride has caught the eyes of netizens. A post shared on X, (formerly Twitter) of an old wedding card highlights the educational achievements of the bride and groom. The card reads, " Cordially invites you to the auspicious wedding of Piyush (IIT Bombay) with Mamta Mishra (IIT Delhi).

X, (formerly Twitter) user @mister_whistler shared a post on the social media site, "All you need is love to get married."

A user on the comment section writes, "Disappointed that they didn’t have their major, salary, linkedin profile mentioned in that invite," commented one user on the post."

"CGPA is missing as well", wrote a Twitter user.

A hilarious comment from another user says, "They should have just mentioned IIT Bombay Weds IIT Delhi, another wrote jokingly on the post."

After the post went viral, a comment reads," They should have mentioned AIR too."

Read Also
IIT Bombay, University Of Chicago Join Hands To Form New Science And Technology Partnership
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Upholds Lakshadweep’s Decision To Exclude Meat Products From Midday Meals For School Children

SC Upholds Lakshadweep’s Decision To Exclude Meat Products From Midday Meals For School Children

Tamil Nadu College Releases Circular Inviting Students to Share Views On Sanatan Dharma

Tamil Nadu College Releases Circular Inviting Students to Share Views On Sanatan Dharma

Over 900 Govt. Primary Schools In Gujarat Operate With Only One Teacher; 7906 Classrooms In Poor...

Over 900 Govt. Primary Schools In Gujarat Operate With Only One Teacher; 7906 Classrooms In Poor...

Wedding Card Mentions Couples' Education From IITs; Read Netizens Hilarious Comments

Wedding Card Mentions Couples' Education From IITs; Read Netizens Hilarious Comments

Mumbai News: BD Somani School Runs For Greater Good As It Celebrates 11 Years Of Squash A Mile

Mumbai News: BD Somani School Runs For Greater Good As It Celebrates 11 Years Of Squash A Mile