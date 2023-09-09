IIT Bombay, University Of Chicago Join Hands To Form New Science And Technology Partnership

IIT Bombay | Representational Pic

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and the University of Chicago announced a new science and technology partnership, with a focus on quantum information science, climate and energy, advanced microelectronics, artificial intelligence, and data science. IIT Bombay has also become an international partner of the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), which is based at the University of Chicago.

The quantum announcement was made during a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India. It reaffirms the goals of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), which are "to elevate and expand our strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of our two countries," read the official statement.

CQE is an intellectual hub for advancing the science and engineering of quantum information, anchored by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Northwestern University. It is based at the University of Chicago.

“This follows recent University of Chicago quantum-focused announcements in Japan, the first at the G7 regarding a partnership between the University of Chicago, the University of Tokyo, IBM and Google to build the world’s first quantum supercomputer, and the second with Tohoku University to accelerate quantum research,” added the official statement.

Read Also G20 Summit 2023: Biden To Use Platform To Trumpet US As Better Ally Than China

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)