'We Regret That We Are Late...' Vikas Divyakirti Breaks Silence On Rau IAS Tragedy

Drishti IAS has issued a statement addressing the tragic incident that occurred in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

The institute has expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the three students who lost their lives and acknowledged the anger among students, stating it is "completely justified."

A Long-Awaited Response

Vikas Divyakirti, founder and managing director of Drishti IAS had faced criticism for its initial silence on the matter, with students protesting outside its residence demanding accountability and action. The institute's response comes after a significant delay, which it has regretted in its statement.

"We regret that we are late in presenting our view. We did not want to say anything based on incomplete information. We are sincerely apologetic for this delay."

Drishti IAS has recognised the complexity of the issue surrounding coaching institutes, calling for government guidelines to address the problem. The institute has also suggested designating specific areas in Delhi for coaching institutes to address safety and rent concerns.

Claims to prioritise student safety

With a dedicated Fire and Safety Officer and regular safety audits, Drishti IAS has assured students that it is extremely cautious about the safety and it will be even more cautious in the future.

"We will soon release a detailed analysis (article or video) to clarify the complexities of this issue so that all students and other stakeholders can understand all aspects. We believe that when all aspects will be clear, the right path to a solution will emerge," read the statement.