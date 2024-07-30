Who Are Vikas Divyakirti & Avadh Ojha? And Why Are They Silent On Rau IAS Student Deaths?

X

As the Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy unfolds, claiming the lives of three UPSC aspirants, authorities in Delhi have taken quick action against alleged encroachments and illegal constructions of coaching centres. However, the silence of popular educators like Vikas Divyakirti, and Avadh Ojha has sparked disappointment and outrage among students.

Who is Vikas Divyakirti?

Vikas Divyakirti, founder and managing director of Drishti IAS, is a well-known educator, author, and YouTuber. With a PhD in Hindi literature, he has built a reputation for his contributions to UPSC exam preparation.

According to Drishti’s website, Divyakirti started his career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. In 1996, he cleared the Civil Services examination on his first attempt and worked briefly at the Ministry of Home Affairs before resigning to focus on teaching.

Divyakirti established Drishti IAS in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, where he became known for his clear and accessible teaching style, particularly in Hindi. His institute is now one of the leading centres for UPSC preparation in India, attracting numerous aspirants.

In November 2022, he launched a YouTube channel that quickly gained popularity, with over 3.74 million subscribers. He also manages several other educational channels under the Drishti brand, offering resources and guidance for various competitive exams.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Ojha, another prominent educator, has also faced criticism for his silence. With a background in mathematics, Ojha has built a reputation for coaching UPSC aspirants, particularly in history. His YouTube channel, 'Ray Avadh Ojha', has gained popularity, but his silence on the recent tragedy has raised questions about his commitment to student welfare.

Youth Angry As Vikas Divyakirti & Ojha Sir Remain Silent

Despite his popularity, Divyakirti's silence on the recent tragedy has raised questions about his commitment to student safety.

Students are protesting outside Divyakirti's residence, demanding an apology and explanation for his silence. His institute, Drishti IAS, was inspected by municipal authorities, leading to the sealing of its basement. The silence of someone who claims to care deeply about students has left many wondering if his priorities lie elsewhere.