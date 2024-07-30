Students Protest Outside Vikas Divyakirti's House, Demand Justice For Rau IAS Tragedy

X

A large group of students gathered outside the residence of renowned educator Vikas Divyakirti in Mukherjee Nagar and at the Drishti IAS coaching center on Monday night, demanding that he come out and address the tragic incident at Rau IAS Academy that resulted in the death of three UPSC aspirants.

The students are outraged by Divyakirti's silence on the matter and have taken to social media to express their anger, with one video shared on X garnering 5.6k views. The protests continue, with many calling for action to be taken against Divyakirti.

Protest outside residence of so called beloved Vikas Divyakirti.

"Tajurba dene toh aa nahi pai toh Aspirant hi tajurba lene pahuch gai." pic.twitter.com/F7ybCOISE9 — Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) July 29, 2024

The protesters have been vocal in their criticism, with one tweet reading, "Tajurba dene toh aa nahi pai toh Aspirant hi tajurba lene pahuch gai," which translates to "Since he could not come to give the experience, the aspirant themselves has come to get the experience."

The students, who have been protesting since Monday night, are seeking justice and accountability from Vikas Divyakirti, who has allegedly gone into hiding.

According to media reports, Divyakirti owns two properties, one near the Drishti coaching centre and another in Panthanath Apartment, but had vacated his Mukherjee Nagar residence before the protests began.

Incident at Rau's IAS Coaching Centre

The incident that sparked the protests occurred when heavy rainfall caused the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, to flood, trapping students inside. Despite rescue efforts, three students lost their lives, while 12-14 others were hospitalised.

13 Coaching Centers Sealed

In response to mounting pressure from protesting students, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took action on Sunday, sealing the basements of 13 other civil service coaching centers in Delhi as reported by the Hindustan Times.