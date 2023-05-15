'We are opening up..,' US Ambassador Eric Garcetti gives major update on study visas for Indian students

Eric Garcetti | Twitter

Mumbai: New US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has assured America-bound Indian students that the next batch of study visas will open up in the coming weeks.

"In the next couple of weeks, we are opening up the next batch of student visas and we are assigning our workers to focus on it as much as they can," said Garcetti, as per ANI.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported that the US Mission in India is planning on beginning its study visa appointments from June 1, with the slots for the same being available till mid-July. Based on demands, the Mission will increase the number of appointments between mid-July through the entire August.

Read Also Record number of Indian students expected to get US visa as interview appointments begin in June

US officials told the Free Press Journal, last week, that in the past six months the country has issued two and a half times more non-immigrant visas to Indians as compared to last year, 2022. The Mission is now expected to interview the highest number of students from India between June-August for the Fall intake.

"I think we will show that this year we will be able to go past the earlier numbers and get to an even higher number. The President has told me to reduce visa issuance time not just for students but also for first-time visitors," added Garcetti.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Over a million visas are expected to be issued to Indians by the US in 2023, with the Mission witnessing almost 500,000 visas from India being processed already. Indian students are of priority to the US as it makes up the second largest cohort of international students after their Chinese peers.

Inputs from ANI