WCL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 902 Trade Apprentice Positions, Check Stipend Details, Application Process & More

Representative Pic

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has announced job openings for the position of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of WCL at westerncoal.in. There are a total of 902 vacancies available for Apprentice and Security Guard positions.

Key Details:

-The application process starts from October 15 and the last date to apply is October 28, 2024.

- Eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details are provided in the detailed notification available on the website.

Vacant Positions:

- ITI Trade Apprentices: 841 posts

- Freshers Trade Apprentice (Security Guard): 61 posts

Available Detailed Notification here.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Applicants must meet the academic standards as mentioned in the detailed notification.

- Age of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years. Age relaxation of 5 years for SC and ST applicants and 3 years for OBC applicants is applicable.

- Candidates who have already undergone any earlier apprenticeship training or are currently undergoing any regular course of study in any institute are not eligible to apply.

Stipend

One-Year ITI: ₹7,700 per month

Two-Year ITI: ₹8,050 per month

Freshers: ₹6,000 per month

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on scrutiny of application forms, document verification, and medical tests. The provisional selection will be made based on the merit list prepared by each establishment, considering the percentage of marks scored in the qualifying examination.

Training Period

The ITI Trade Apprentices would receive training for 12 months, while for freshers, that period shall be as specified as per the apprenticeship rules.

To get more details, one can visit the link provided to the Western Coalfields Limited official website.

[ Direct link to apply here ]