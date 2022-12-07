WBSSC recruitment scam: ED files charge sheet against Manik Bhattacharya

Manik Bhattacharya being taken by police. | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has a filed charge sheet against TMC MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya in the teachers' recruitment scam case.

Earlier, reports said that the target of the ED sleuths is to present the charge sheet within 40 days from the date of arrest which took place on October 10 this year.

It was also reported that the statements and documents given by Tapas Mondal, the president of All Bengal Teachers' Training Achievers' Association (ABTTAA), an umbrella organisation of such private teachers training colleges, and a prime witness in the teachers' recruitment scam as well as the statements given by some representatives of such private institutes will be the supporting and supplementary evidences on this count.