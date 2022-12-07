e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBSSC recruitment scam: ED files charge sheet against Manik Bhattacharya

WBSSC recruitment scam: ED files charge sheet against Manik Bhattacharya

The target of ED sleuths was to present the charge sheet within 40 days from the date of arrest.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Manik Bhattacharya being taken by police. | ANI
Follow us on

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has a filed charge sheet against TMC MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya in the teachers' recruitment scam case.

“Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed charge sheet against TMC MLA & former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya in the teachers' recruitment scam case,” ANI tweeted.

Earlier, reports said that the target of the ED sleuths is to present the charge sheet within 40 days from the date of arrest which took place on October 10 this year.

Read Also
Teachers' scam: ED likely to present charge sheet against Manik Bhattacharya in 10 days
article-image

It was also reported that the statements and documents given by Tapas Mondal, the president of All Bengal Teachers' Training Achievers' Association (ABTTAA), an umbrella organisation of such private teachers training colleges, and a prime witness in the teachers' recruitment scam as well as the statements given by some representatives of such private institutes will be the supporting and supplementary evidences on this count.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Non-veg food to be cooked, served separately in UP's Meerut school

Non-veg food to be cooked, served separately in UP's Meerut school

UP: Teacher says fired for being ‘Trans woman’, school denies

UP: Teacher says fired for being ‘Trans woman’, school denies

Ambedkar inspired us to transform Delhi's education system: CM Kejriwal

Ambedkar inspired us to transform Delhi's education system: CM Kejriwal

India exploring options to minimise impact on its students' education: Amb Kamboj

India exploring options to minimise impact on its students' education: Amb Kamboj

MP: Class 5 girl paraded with garland of shoes after being accused of theft

MP: Class 5 girl paraded with garland of shoes after being accused of theft