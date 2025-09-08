WBJEEB Opens Registration For JENPAS UG 2025 Today; Know Eligibility Criteria

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 | Official Website

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the online application for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses (JENPAS UG) 2025. Applicants can now fill in their forms at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

The entrance will decide admissions to various undergraduate courses in nursing, paramedical and allied health sciences in West Bengal institutions. WBJEEB advises applicants to go through the official information bulletin carefully before submitting the application.

The window for application will be open up to September 16, 2025, and a correction window will open from September 18–19. Admit cards can be downloaded from October 10 to October 18. The JENPAS UG 2025 exam is scheduled on October 18 and will be conducted in two sessions, namely Paper I (11:00 am–12:30 pm) and Paper II (2:00 pm–3:30 pm).

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility necessitates that the applicants have passed or are appearing in Class 12 (10+2) in the year 2025. For B.Sc. Nursing, the age is 17 years as on December 31, 2025; the same age is necessary for other UG courses under the test.

Application Fee

The charges are different by paper and category. For one paper (Paper I or Paper II), the charge is ₹500 for general candidates and ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS categories, along with bank charges. For both papers, the charge is ₹800 for general candidates and ₹650 for reserved categories.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/

Step 2: Click on the link WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details and pay the application fee

Note: Download the WBJEEB JENPAS UG Exam 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.