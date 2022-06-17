WBJEE results to be announced today, know how to check at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2022 results today, June 17. WBJEE 2022 results will be published on the official websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in after they are announced. It is important to note that the WB JEE result will be published as a rank card. On June 17, candidates will be able to download their WBJEE 2022 rank card from the official website.

WBJEE Result 2022: Here’s how to check the results

Visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE result 2022 link

Use log-in credentials- roll number, and date of birth

WBJEE result 2022 will be visible on the screen

Download WBJEE score card, and take a printout for further references.

WBJEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30 this year. Candidates who took the WBJEE 2022 exam rated the paper as 'easy and balanced,' and they followed the sample paper pattern. WBJEE 2022 results were released on August 6 last year. Candidates who pass the WBJEE can enrol in government and private colleges within the state. 90% of seats at universities like Jadavpur University are reserved for candidates from the domicile category.

For details on WBJEE result 2022, please visit the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.