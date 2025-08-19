WBJEE Results 2025 Updates: Reserved Category Candidates Asked To Upload Caste Certificates By August 21 Amid Result Delay Row

WBJEE Results 2025 | Official Notification

WBJEE Results 2025 Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released a new instruction to all the candidates who belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to upload valid caste certificates on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before August 21, 2025 (11:59 PM).

This move follows a Calcutta High Court directive to the board to recast its merit list so that it adheres to the court's position on OBC reservation guidelines.

Court-Mandated Compliance with Reservation

On August 7, Justice Kausik Chanda of Calcutta High Court noted that the previous merit list issued by the WBJEEB did not align with judicial directives for OBC reservations. The court asked the board to release a new merit list offering 7% reservation to 66 classes of OBCs, as notified by the West Bengal Backwards Classes Department prior to 2010.

The court directed the entire process of revision to be done within a period of 15 days, subjecting the board to a tight schedule.

New Upload Window for Certificates

"SC/ST/OBC candidates are requested to mention their respective caste/ tribe/ community names, and upload their respective certificates through the window available in WBJEEB's websites from 18.08.2025 to 21.08.2025 (11:59PM)," reads the notification.

Non-compliance may affect the eligibility of a candidate under the reserved category at counselling.

Delay in WBJEE 2025 Results Trigger Protests

WBJEE 2025 was held on April 27 in two shifts. However, the results, which were initially due on August 7, are delayed because of the ongoing legal proceedings.

The delay has continued protests from opposition parties and student groups. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a protest outside Bikash Bhawan, the state Education Department headquarters, demanding speedy action.