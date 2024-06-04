WBJEE Results 2024: West Bengal JEE Results To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here!

WBJEE Results 2024 | Pixabay

WBJEE Results 2024: The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board are anticipated to be announced soon. Those who took the engineering entrance exam can view their West Bengal JEE results on the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on Sunday, April 28, 2024. There were two shifts for the exam in which the exam was held. Paper 1 (Mathematics) was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm, while Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) was held from 2 to 4 pm.

The rank-by-rank list, cut-offs, and final answer key will be made available along with the results. On May 6, the provisional answer key was made available, and on May 9, the objection window closed. The OMR sheets, responses, and challenge responses were released on May 22, 2024.

Where Can I Find the WebJEE 2024 Scorecards?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Select the scorecard link from the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your login information.

Step 4: You will see a new page with the results on it when it opens.

Step 5: Check your results

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

About WBJEE 2024

WBJEE-2024 is the entrance exam for admission to various West Bengali universities and colleges' engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programs. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), a centralised test aconducted by the state government and supervised by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. This exam is for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture at government colleges, universities, and self-financing private institutes in West Bengal.

Examinations for bachelor's degrees, also known as undergraduate programs, are given following the completion of the 12th grade. All candidates who finished their 10+2 in English, math, physics, and chemistry are eligible to take the exam since these subjects are assessed.